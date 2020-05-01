‘Up North’ producer, Editi Effiong is set to release his anticipated directorial debut, ‘Fishbone’.

The short film billed for a May 1, 2020 release, was shot in Makoko area of Lagos and is based on a drug counterfeiting cartel and its ruthless leader who repeatedly eludes law enforcement.

Shaffy Bello and Daniel Etim Effiong lead the film’s cast. Bello as the ruthless drug lord while Effiong plays the passionate law enforcement agent who attempts to end the cartel.

'Fishbone' is an Anakle film production in collaboration with the US Embassy Nigeria and the US department of Justice.

Watch the trailer: