Everything is changing for the ‘American Teen’ [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

After a global pandemic and various political revolutions, that continues to make an impact on pop culture, we are definitely in a ‘New Normal’ and Khalid melodiously shares a reminder we’ll be alright in this soothing, airy summer jam.

The title of Khalid’s new single ‘New Normal’ compliments the theme of his forthcoming album ‘Everything Is Changing’- It says it all for himself and everyone struggling with the change.

‘It’s a new normal. It’s up to us to live in it’. He sings.

