The self-reflective lyrics fused in a mid-tempo tune complemented by cutting-edge imagery in the music video of ‘New Normal’, confirm Khalid’s transition from a lovestruck-spirited teenager to an adult navigating a world that has socially & culturally evolved immensely in so little time.
Everything is changing for the ‘American Teen’ [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]
Two years after ending the tour of his sophomore album ‘Free Spirit’ and four years after his breakout ‘American Teen’ Khalid returns to album mode with the release of his latest single ‘New Normal’ and an official announcement of a third LP ‘Everything Is Changing’ slated for release this Fall.
After a global pandemic and various political revolutions, that continues to make an impact on pop culture, we are definitely in a ‘New Normal’ and Khalid melodiously shares a reminder we’ll be alright in this soothing, airy summer jam.
The title of Khalid’s new single ‘New Normal’ compliments the theme of his forthcoming album ‘Everything Is Changing’- It says it all for himself and everyone struggling with the change.
‘It’s a new normal. It’s up to us to live in it’. He sings.
