Anthill Studios' upcoming adventure film, 'D.O.D' has had its release date pushed back following the End SARS protests of a few weeks ago.

According to the producers, the film will now debut in cinemas on January 1, 2020.

Directed by Akay Mason and Abosi Ogba, 'D.O.D' ( 'Day Of Destiny') follows the thrilling adventure of Chidi and Rotimi, teenagers who get a magical chance to travel back in time and change their broke parents' past.

It stars Denola Grey, Toyin Abraham, Jide Kosoko, Nobert Young, Ireti Doyle, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Broda Shaggi among others.

Watch the teaser: