Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

Announcing via Instagram on Monday, February 19, 2024, Okanlawon revealed that the romantic feature is now showing at Silverbird Accra and West Hills Mall in Ghana.

According to reports released by the official distributors, Film One Entertainment on Monday, February 19, 2024, All's Fair In Love has grossed ₦27 million since its debut on February 14, 2024.

This makes it the highest opening weekend for a Nollywood film in 2024, the highest opening weekend for a romantic comedy and the biggest February opening for a Nollywood film.

The movie centres around two Nigerian business partners and friends (Okanlawon and Timini Egbuson) who fall madly in love with the same woman (Buhle Samuels) and go head-to-head to have a relationship with her.

Other cast members include Ireti Doyle, Juliet Ibrahim, Adedimeji Lateef, Beauty Tukura, Venita Akpofure, Kunle Bamtefa, Gbubemi Ejeye, Kenzy Udonsenm, Oprah Okereke and Timilehin Ojeola.

