ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

Faith Oloruntoyin

The movie has grossed ₦27 million so far at the Nigerian box office.

'All’s Fair in Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana
'All’s Fair in Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

Recommended articles

Announcing via Instagram on Monday, February 19, 2024, Okanlawon revealed that the romantic feature is now showing at Silverbird Accra and West Hills Mall in Ghana.

All's Fair In Love joins a list that includes A Tribe Called Judah, Malaika and Ada Omo Daddy, movies that have moved to the international cinemas after their premieres here in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports released by the official distributors, Film One Entertainment on Monday, February 19, 2024, All's Fair In Love has grossed ₦27 million since its debut on February 14, 2024.

This makes it the highest opening weekend for a Nollywood film in 2024, the highest opening weekend for a romantic comedy and the biggest February opening for a Nollywood film.

The movie centres around two Nigerian business partners and friends (Okanlawon and Timini Egbuson) who fall madly in love with the same woman (Buhle Samuels) and go head-to-head to have a relationship with her.

Other cast members include Ireti Doyle, Juliet Ibrahim, Adedimeji Lateef, Beauty Tukura, Venita Akpofure, Kunle Bamtefa, Gbubemi Ejeye, Kenzy Udonsenm, Oprah Okereke and Timilehin Ojeola.

ADVERTISEMENT

All's Fair In Love is currently still showing across cinemas nationwide.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Eedris Abdulkareem on saving a student from being harassed by her lecturer

Eedris Abdulkareem on saving a student from being harassed by her lecturer

Falz is the only conscious Afrobeats artist of his generation - Eedris Abdulkareem

Falz is the only conscious Afrobeats artist of his generation - Eedris Abdulkareem

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

I sacrificed my career for the success of Wizkid, Davido, & Burna Boy - Eedris Abdulkareem

I sacrificed my career for the success of Wizkid, Davido, & Burna Boy - Eedris Abdulkareem

Basketmouth responds a troll who claimed he's part of Nigeria's problem

Basketmouth responds a troll who claimed he's part of Nigeria's problem

Eedris Abdulkareem narrates how a Unilag student's experience inspired 'Mr. Lecturer'

Eedris Abdulkareem narrates how a Unilag student's experience inspired 'Mr. Lecturer'

Adekunle Gold excites fans as he teases new single

Adekunle Gold excites fans as he teases new single

Tinubu supporter Seyi Law writes open letter to president on economic decline

Tinubu supporter Seyi Law writes open letter to president on economic decline

Burna Boy headlines Spill Gate Festival in the Bahamas

Burna Boy headlines Spill Gate Festival in the Bahamas

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omowunmi Dada and Mike Afolarin star in 'Asiri Ade'[Instagram/captaindegzy]

See more photos from Adeoluwa Owu's upcoming movie 'Asiri Ade'

[Instagram/_timini]

I believe that I'm the biggest actor in Africa - Timini Egbuson

Shofela Coker has been nominated for his animation work on 'Moremi' [Shockng]

Federal Ministry of Art celebrates Shofela Coker's Annie Awards nomination

Blood Sister was released in 2003

What 'Blood Sister' gets right — and wrong — about sibling rivalry