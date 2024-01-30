Mercy Aigbe's feature 'Ada Omo Daddy' heads to UK cinemas this February

The movie would be available at five Odeon Cinemas locations, including Manchester, Birmingham, Streatham, Surrey Quays and Greenwich.

Ada Omo Daddy will be distributed by the Independent Film Exhibition Consultancy (IFEC), also in charge of Malaika and A Tribe Called Judah's UK viewings.

Leading the cast is Omowunmi Dada, playing the titular Ada, who gets engaged to her lover, played by Tayo Faniran. But the cross-cultural love story gets heated with several obstructions arising from both ends.

Directed by Akay Mason Ilozobhie and Adebayo Tijani, the movie has been described as a project that sheds more light on various social issues.

The all-star cast includes Tomi Ojo, Charles Okafor, Chiwetalu Agu, Dele Odule, Taiwo Adeyemi, Fred Amata, Carol King, Mariam Peters, Phyna, Adeniyi Johnson, Nkechi Blessing, Wunmitoriola, Chief Kanran, Adediwura Gold, Fausat Balogun and Jumoke Odutola.

Also making a special appearance in the wedding party scene is Fuji artist, Chief Wale Ayuba.

The movie was released nationwide on December 15, 2023, and currently has a gross total of ₦215,605,172 according to the Cinemas Exhibitors Association of Nigeria's latest report.