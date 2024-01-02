Toyin Abraham's latest title 'Malaika' heads to the UK cinemas

The filmmaker and actress announced yesterday on Instagram that the film will be released in the United Kingdom on Friday, January 5, 2023. The Independent Film Exhibition Consultancy (IFEC) will oversee the international distribution and commence at the Odeon Cinemas. The schedule and the locations are expected to be revealed later in the week.

It joins the likes of A Tribe Called Judah produced by Funke Akindele, which also had a brief release in the United Kingdom in December 2023.

According to the last record released by Film One Entertainment on December 30, 2023, Malaika has grossed over ₦104.3 million at the Nigerian cinemas. It is also one of the top five highest-grossing Nollywood titles for the year 2023.

The feature story takes its audience on an emotional journey into the heights and lengths a woman is willing to go to find the desired answers. A married couple played by Abraham and Emeka Ike are faced with fertility issues that turn them against each other. After several years of trying, the wife voices out the frustration of being childless and desires answers to the situation at hand.

Directed by Steve Sodiya, other cast members starring in the production include Ibrahim Chatta, Uzor Arukwe, Odunlade Adekola, Pelumi Olawuni, Taiwo Lyncett, Adesege Adeniji and Ugandan entertainer Anne Kansiime.