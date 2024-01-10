Here's all you need to know about Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All Is Fair In Love'

The title is expected to be a feature-length project that will head straight to the big screens in the first quarter of this year.

All Is Fair In Love centres around two male Nigerian business partners and friends who fall madly in love with the same woman and go head-to-head in order to have a relationship with her.

In an exclusive with Shock Ng on Tuesday 9, January 2024, South African Actress, Buhle Samuels was revealed as the lead female in the romantic project.

The idea for the movie, previously called Who Do You Choose? started off as a friendly social media rivalry between Okanlawon and Kunle Remi, who play co-leads on the project.

Speaking on the reason for taking that rivalry to the big screen, Okanlawon told Shock NG that, "Apart from giving him a masterclass in A-list acting, I finally get to beat up KR and get paid for it… bucket list thingz!"

Remi added that, "This rivalry started when I knew he existed. Who Do You Choose is an exciting way to finally settle this matter once and for all. (If you ask what the matter is, it’s all thingz) – If we have to do it in a film, so be it."

All Is Fair In Love is a co-production between Okanlawon, Film One Studios and Accelerate Studio. Film One has already invited viral social media wife, Mummy Zee to a private screening in February.