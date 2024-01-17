'A Tribe Called Judah' to hit cinemas in 9 French speaking African countries

Film One Entertainment, the assigned distributor of the movie in Nigeria, made the announcement on Instagram today, Wednesday, January 19, 2024. According to the details released, the movie will start screening in a total of 13 regions in nine countries.

The list includes Bessengue in Cameroon, Yaounde in Cameroon, Godope in Togo, Mide in Togo, Idrissa Quedraogo in Burkina Faso, Yennega in Burkina Faso, M'Pita in Congo, Poto Poto in Congo, Rebero in Rwanda, Teranga in Senegal, Tombolia in Conakry, Wologuede, Cotonou in Benin and Mandjiozangue in Gabon.

This distribution which commences on Friday, January 19, 2024, will be handled by Canal Olympia Showtimes Cinemas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by the award-winning filmmaker, Funke Akindele, the movie commenced its cinematic run in its home country Nigeria in December. It eventually moved on to Ghana and the United Kingdom, which brings its viewing to a total of 12 countries currently.

According to the Cinemas Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), A Tribe Called Judah's local gross has climbed to a total of ₦1,296,686,092 as of January 14, 2024. It has maintained its position as the highest-grossing Nigerian movie ever.

The feature movie centres on five brothers, Jide Kene Achufusi as Emeka Judah, Timini Egbuson as Pere Judah, Uzee Usman as Adamu Judah, Tobi Makinde as Shina Judah, and Olumide Oworu as Ejiro Judah, who come together to rob a company in order to save their mother, Jedidah Judah, played by Akindele.

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-directed by Adeoluwa Owu, the cast includes Ebele Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Nse Ikpe Etim, Genoveva Umeh, Faithia Williams, Nosa Rex, Greg Ojefua, Ibrahim Yekini, Boma Akpore, Paschaline Ijeoma Alex, Etinosa Idemudia, Juliana Olayode and Yvonne Jegede.