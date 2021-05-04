RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

50 Cent to produce true crime anthology series ‘Confessions of a Crime Queen’

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The anthology series consisting of both documentary and scripted genres will be co-executive produced by 50 Cent and Rich Bye.

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson [Inc. Magazine]

50 Cent has unveiled his production company's latest collaboration, a crime anthology set to center on a larger-than-life female crime lord.

Recommended articles

Co-produced by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson's G-Unit Film & Television, Rich Bye's Goodbye Pictures and Lionsgate Television, the series titled 'Confessions of a Crime Queen' was recently greenlit by Discovery+.

According to Deadline, the first-of-its-kind anthology series will unpack thrilling documentary and scripted genres and will focus on the rise and fall of a female crime lord who built a multi-million dollar criminal empire.

ALSO READ: Basketmouth debuts teaser for 'The Confession of a Bandit' short film

Confirming the straight-to-series order, 50 Cent shared "As G-Unit Film & Television continues its rapid growth, we have to think outside the box and challenge ourselves to tell entertaining and important stories in new ways.

"With the support of discovery+, our friends at Lionsgate TV and in partnership with top producer, Rich Bye and Goodbye Pictures, we have the right team to help us continue pushing the creative envelope. I am thrilled to add 'Confessions of a Crime Queen' to the G-Unit Film & Television slate in 2022,” he added.

The famed rapper turned television producer recently debuted 'Power Book II: Ghost' to acclaim. The spin-off is the first of three new installments of his Starz 'Power' series.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Actor Chris Attoh reportedly remarries 2 years after his 2nd wife was shot dead in the US

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

4 sex misconceptions that most men believe

Rev Mbaka replies presidency on contract allegation, says he was only trying to help Nigeria

Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)