50 Cent to produce true crime anthology series ‘Confessions of a Crime Queen’

Co-produced by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson's G-Unit Film & Television, Rich Bye's Goodbye Pictures and Lionsgate Television, the series titled 'Confessions of a Crime Queen' was recently greenlit by Discovery+.

According to Deadline, the first-of-its-kind anthology series will unpack thrilling documentary and scripted genres and will focus on the rise and fall of a female crime lord who built a multi-million dollar criminal empire.

Confirming the straight-to-series order, 50 Cent shared "As G-Unit Film & Television continues its rapid growth, we have to think outside the box and challenge ourselves to tell entertaining and important stories in new ways.

"With the support of discovery+, our friends at Lionsgate TV and in partnership with top producer, Rich Bye and Goodbye Pictures, we have the right team to help us continue pushing the creative envelope. I am thrilled to add 'Confessions of a Crime Queen' to the G-Unit Film & Television slate in 2022,” he added.