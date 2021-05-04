50 Cent to produce true crime anthology series ‘Confessions of a Crime Queen’
The anthology series consisting of both documentary and scripted genres will be co-executive produced by 50 Cent and Rich Bye.
Co-produced by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson's G-Unit Film & Television, Rich Bye's Goodbye Pictures and Lionsgate Television, the series titled 'Confessions of a Crime Queen' was recently greenlit by Discovery+.
According to Deadline, the first-of-its-kind anthology series will unpack thrilling documentary and scripted genres and will focus on the rise and fall of a female crime lord who built a multi-million dollar criminal empire.
Confirming the straight-to-series order, 50 Cent shared "As G-Unit Film & Television continues its rapid growth, we have to think outside the box and challenge ourselves to tell entertaining and important stories in new ways.
"With the support of discovery+, our friends at Lionsgate TV and in partnership with top producer, Rich Bye and Goodbye Pictures, we have the right team to help us continue pushing the creative envelope. I am thrilled to add 'Confessions of a Crime Queen' to the G-Unit Film & Television slate in 2022,” he added.
The famed rapper turned television producer recently debuted 'Power Book II: Ghost' to acclaim. The spin-off is the first of three new installments of his Starz 'Power' series.
