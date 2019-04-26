The movie director returns to the Nollywood scene with a stellar cast led by veteran actors, Pete Edochie and Rachel Oniga. Also featured in the movie are Monalisa Chinda, Daniel Lloyd, Ebube Nwagbo, Omawunmi Megbele, Paul Obazele, Bolanle Ninalowo, Odunlade Adekola, Eddie Watson and Lisa Henry Omorodion.

Ejiro rolled out drums as he premiered the movie with his brother, Zeb Ejiro leading a long list of guests to Genesis cinema for the premiere. Spotted at the premiere included Kate Henshaw, Olisa Adibua, Fred Amata, Fidelis Duker, Emeka Ossai, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Azuh Arinze, Michael Effiong, Joy Chico Ejiro and Azuka Oguijuba.

Speaking to Pulse on the movie, Ejiro said, “We pulled a good cast for this and they all put in their best. It is something everyone will enjoy. I think moviegoers should just be on the watch out for the thrilling drama.”

For ‘Night Bus To Lagos,’ the film director tells the story of a young man living a fake life to impress the ladies. However, his past came calling when he least expected and he had to bear the brunt of the ladies he had lied to.

Ejiro holds the record of the Nollywood director with the highest number of released movies. He says he has produced and directed over 85 movies in his career in the spate of three decades.

“I cannot say precisely now that I have done this number, but I know I have worked on so many movies. But if you insist that I put a figure to it, then think I have done over 85 movies, and that is being careful so that I don’t overstate it,” he said.

The filmmaker is the younger brother of veteran filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro. He says the production ecosystem in Nigeria has changed, hence the reason for releasing a movie annually. Ejiro further said though the current Nollywood is an era of new technology with inadequate funds to keep up with the dynamism but has remained relevant with strategic releases in the business.