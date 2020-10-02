Charles Okpaleke, executive producer of 'Living In Bondage: Breaking Free' has confirmed that a sequel is underway.

Okpaleke revealed that the anticipated sequel will be released in 2021 alongside 'Osuofia Goes To Miami' and 'Glamour Girls' in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, September 30.

Charles Okpaleke has confirmed the production of a 'Living In Bondage: Breaking Free' sequel [Instagram/@charlesofplay]

The exciting news comes in the wake of the success of the 2019 sequel to the 1992 Nollywood classic, 'Living In Bondage'. The N200 million budget film reportedly grossed N168.7 million in box-office making it one of the highest grossing Nollywood movies of all time.

Set 25 years after the original story, the sequel written by Nicole Asinugo follows the story of Nnamdi Okeke (JideKene Achufusi), the son of Andy Okeke (Kenneth Okonkwo). Nnamdi's quest for success makes him prey to the Brotherhood of the Six led by Richard Williams (Ramsey Nouah), an enigmatic billionaire.