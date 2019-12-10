Filmmaker and TV station owner, Charles Novia has revealed why he chose to create a teen-oriented TV channel.

In a recent chat with Pulse, Novia says the idea behind the station creation is to have a channel where young people can be themselves.

"What we are doing with this is to give the young people a sense of belonging and give you the identity you need to get into the world space and be who you are on a creative platform.

"The young people have been given too much of the background-position so with Teen Africa we are trying to bring them to the fore. The young talented 13 to 19-years-old now have their station where they can express themselves, they can be who they want to be on the channel", Novia said.

Charles Novia with teens at the launch of Teens Africa TV [Instagram/stuntman_films]

Continuing, the ‘Alan Poza’ producer said he has achieved a feat that other individuals in the television business should emulate in Africa.

He said, "It has never been done before in Africa. No station in the world has dedicated a whole TV station to teenagers in the way that we are doing our own. So it is a self-belief push for teenagers in Africa, the Teenagers in Nigeria because we are going to be all over the world. It hasn't been easy but we thank God for partners who came in"

Novia, however, urges that the youths must be invested in saying, "this is the generation of the youths, anybody who is wise should know that they should invest in the youth. If we don't invest our money, time and resources in them we will not have a country in a few years. The younger people need to be giving direction which is what the older generation has not done over the years and I think that has to change.”

Novia launched the TV station amidst pomp and glee with musical performances from 2Baba Idibia and Mavins’ act, Crayon.

The Nigerian film director, producer, screenwriter, actor, social commentator and critic is known for films such as 'Missing Angel,' 'Caught in The Middle,' 'Welcome to Nollywood,' 'The Covenant Church,' and 'Alan Poza'