Netflix has confirmed the renewal of its acclaimed period drama series, 'Bridgerton' for a second season.

According to a letter signed by Lady Whistledown herself, the Duke and Duchess of Hastings will return for more scintillating drama in the show's new season which will begin production by spring of 2021.

Here's a look at Lady Whistledown's letter:

"The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.

The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.

However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.

Yours Truly,

Lady Whistledown"

Recall Netflix premiered 'Bridgerton' to astounding reviews in December 2020. The period drama based on the Bridgeton series, a collection of eight novels written by Julia Quinn, follows the lives of London's elite families during the regency era.

ALSO READ : 5 interesting facts to know about 'Bridgerton' star actor Regé-Jean Page

It stars Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset the Duke of Hastings and Phoebe Harriet Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh, Ruby Barker, Nicola Coughlan among others.