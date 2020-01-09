A court in Brazil has ordered Netflix to take down film depicting Jesus as gay from its streaming platform.

The movie, 'The First Temptation of Christ' has caused an uproar across the world including Brazil whose citizens are predominantly Christians.

In the ruling against Netflix, the judge said: "The right to freedom of expression... is not absolute. Exhibiting the 'artistic production'... may cause graver and more irreparable damage than its suspension."

A court in Brazil has ordered Netflix to take down film depicting Jesus as gay from its streaming platform. [CinemaBlend]

However, the ban is only temporary while a final decision is made.

The film was created by the Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos. Since its release, it has sparked a lot of conversation globally with a lot of people shocked at the storyline which depicts Jesus as gay.

The film was created by the Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos. Since its release, it has sparked a lot of conversation globally with a lot of people shocked at the storyline which depicts Jesus as gay. [Harbingers]

Netflix and Porta dos Fundos are yet to react to the latest development.