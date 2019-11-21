2019 Best Of Nollywood has been announced to hold in Kano state on December 14, 2019.

The Chief Executive Officer of BON, Seun Oloketuyi announced that the movie awards ceremony will be hosted by Kannywood star, Maryam Ado Mohammed aka Maryam Booth and Gbenga Adeyinka 1st.

According to Oloketuyi, "We have chosen the mix of Adeyinka and Booth to add spice and panache to this year’s edition. 2019 edition of BON will be one of the most intriguing yet to close 2019 for the Nollywood industry, we dare you to be there."

Oloketuyi also noted that the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has thrown his weight behind the 10th edition of the movie awards ceremony.

The award’s chief host, Governor Ganduje had also instituted a committee to cater to the growth of Nollywood in Kano state. The state governor also noted that the committee will work with the organisers of the Best Of Nollywood for a successful event.

Speaking on the governor’s initiative, the Executive Secretary Kano State Censorship Board, Alhaji Isma’il Na’Abba Afakallah said, "The newly inaugurated committee, aside from organising the hosting of BON Awards, will also see to the graduation ceremony of film practitioners who received training on cinematography and other related fields facilitated by Nigerian Film Institute and Media Studies Jos, in collaboration with State Censorship Board and sponsored by the state government," he said.

Alhaji Afakallah also emphasized that Governor Ganduje has accorded priority attention to provide an enabling atmosphere for the growth and development of the Kannywood industry.