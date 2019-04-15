The movie director released the first official teaser on Monday, April 14, 2019, ahead of the movie’s official release on June 28, 2019.

The official teaser shows Elvina Ibru bragging about wealth and how she intends to host one of the most lavish Lagos parties.

Toyin Abraham, Monalisa Chinda and Bisola Aiyeola were portrayed as Elvina Ibru’s clique of friends in the 1-minute long teaser.

Fuji star, Pasuma also made a cameo appearance in the movie with a musical performance that saw Toyin Abraham throwing all caution to the wind as she danced to his tunes.

Broda Shaggi and Helen Paul appeared in the 49-minutes of the teaser with comical relief while Gbenga Titiloye and Jide Kosoko were seen lusting after Big Brother Naija star, Bam Bam.

Also featured in the movie are Alex Ekubo, Sharon Ooja, Osas Ighodaro, Ayoola Ayoola, Jimmy Odukoya, Tana Adelana and a host of others.

'The Bling Lagosians,' tells the story of a powerful Lagos socialite who prepares for her flamboyant birthday party while her husband fights to prevent foreclosure of their family company for billions of unpaid loans.