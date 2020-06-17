If episode nine of the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Reunion Show was allowed a rechristening, it will probably be in the lines of the dangers of a one-sided story.

The show picked up from episode eight's focus on back stabbing female housemates. Former housemates Esther, Diane, Cindy, Enkay, Tacha, Jackye, Venita, and Mercy made center stage in this episode and took turns to break the ice on a few high voltage topics initiated by show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Esther's Love Triangle

Diane and Mercy pulled receipts incriminating Esther in a ring of manipulative behaviour while in Big Brother's house. The best friends who admitted to being former friends with Esther pointed out Esther's transfer of emotions from Nelson to Frodd despite knowing Diane had designs on Nelson, as an act of betrayal.

For Esther, her several steps back move was influenced by the feeling of being the dismissible third cord in Diane and Mercy's bond. Minutes after the accusatory shots were fired, Esther took the high road with a plea for mercy.

The Game

Games can be a little eye-opening and we are guessing that was Ebuka's plan when he asked the housemates to share their sincerest thoughts via a simple game.

For the three questions asked, Esther's name made quite the appearance. Cindy concurred with Diane and Mercy on Esther being the least trusted in the house. Enkay pointed out how Esther was the toughest to get along with. Thelma also slipped in major swipes at Tacha.

What defines Gossip?

Speaking of Tacha, the former housemate had yet another mild to almost dramatic moment with Venita over the former's definition of gossip.

The former housemates had a brief exchange over the one time Tacha tattled about Venita after the latter was evicted from Big Brother's house. Tacha debunked the accusation, claiming it was not gossip as she could tell Venita everything she said to her face.