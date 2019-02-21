The online audition is to give opportunities to individuals who couldn’t make the physical audition that held on Friday, February 1, 2019, and Saturday, February 2, 2019.

It was further announced that a dedicated online portal for the audition process will be opened on Monday, February 25, 2019, and closed on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

ALSO READ: Viewers will vote a housemate into Big Brother Naija 2019

A recent statement on the Big Brother Naija website - which is embedded in the Africa Magic Website - confirmed the online audition.

The terse statement read, “Big Brother’s online audition will be opening on Monday, 25th of February 2019. The online auditions portal will close on Wednesday, 27th February 2019. Only active DStv or GOtv subscribers may enter. You must prepare a copy of your international passport, a 1-2minute video and personal information about yourself.”

Four Nollywood actors were among the 5,000 Nigerians that auditioned for the 2019 Big Brother Naija season 4.

The auditions held in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja, Benin, Enugu, Warri, and Calabar.

In Lagos, over 5,000 Nigerians besieged the audition venue to try their luck at getting auditioned.