On Sunday, August 30, 2020, the seventh eviction of the fifth season of Big Brother Naija was held.

To the business of the evening, the host of the reality TV show, Ebuka revealed that Tolani Baj, Triky Tee, Kiddwaya, BrightO, Prince, Erica, Lucy, Neo, Wathoni, Dorothy, Vee, and Laycon were all up for possible eviction.

First to get the eviction call was Tolani Baj who was followed by Wathoni and BrightO.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter following Tolani Baj, Wathoni and BrightO's eviction from the house.

Eviction proper