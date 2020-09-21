Ozo was arguably one of this season's strongest contenders but his final weeks in the house saw him distracted by an unusual brand of love for fellow housemate, Nengi.

Arguably, Ozo's overwhelming 'heart on the sleeves' expressions of love may have cost him his once strong fanbase and ultimately, a shot at the finale this weekend. The housemate's game abruptly ended on Sunday, September 20, alongside Trikytee.

As viewers, fans, tried to make sense of his eviction, the housemate made one final attempt at squeezing some much desired emotion from Nengi. As Big Brother called out his countdown, Ozo clung to Nengi trying to get one last 'sympathy kiss' or perhaps, a tearful admission of love like in romance classics. Unfortunately, Cupid said, 'Not today Ozo!'

Ozo's dramatic exit caused quite the stir on Twitter. For most, his shocking exhibition further sealed his fate as the undisputed lover boy of Big Brother Naija's history.

See some hilarious Twitter reactions: