Olamilekan Agbeleshe also known as Laycon has emerged as the winner of the fifth season of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

The finale of the show which took place on Sunday, September 27, 2020, was anchored by its host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who looked like a million bucks in his outfit.

To the business of the night, the first housemate to be evicted from the house was Vee.

Vee is in fifth place of the show [Twitter/@bbnaija]

She was followed by off and on in house lover, Neo.

Neo was the second housemate to be evicted [Twitter/@bbnaija]

The second runner was Nengi while the first runner up Dorathy.

Laycon emerged winner of the show at the end of the night.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter following Laycon's emergence as the winner of Big Brother Naija, season 5.