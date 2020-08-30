This week's eviction show got straight to business with surprises that viewers and housemates did not see coming.

Ebuka made good on the show's promise of shocking new twists which kicked off with the eviction of Tolanibaj .

Show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had the 12 housemates nominated for eviction on their toes for the first few minutes of the show [Instagram/@ebuka]

Surprisingly the housemates did not get the opportunity to save or vote out housemates as has been the norm since the season kicked off.

As previously hinted, the eviction show had a few more housemates to snatch out of the house and unsurprisingly, Wathoni was the next to be evicted. Unsurprising as she has been on the list of least voted housemates for the third week in a row.

Just as viewers and housemates thought the show had reached its end, Ebuka rocked boats with the announcement of BrightO's eviction making him the third and last housemate to be evicted in one night.

Here is a look at how the viewers voted. Interestingly, Kiddwaya made a debut:

Kiddwaya interestingly made an appearance on the bottom six list [Twitter/@bbnaija]

