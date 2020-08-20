Viewers just might be getting premium content following BrightO's latest assurance from his Wednesday night conversation with Kiddwaya.

The housemates got a little cosy chatting up about co-housemate, Praise. Their conversation began to pique interests when BrightO revealed he knew how to get Praise emotional and how he had plans to rile him up.

BrightO's strategy as revealed to Kiddwaya would be to tackle Praise's family because the housemate constantly brags about them.

The housemate's latest move comes as no surprise. At the show's premiere, BrightO disclosed that getting on the housemates' nerves will be a huge part of his game plan.

Interestingly, viewers have now tagged him the 'Lord Baelish' of the season for his intriguing knack for pitting housemates against each other.

Lord Baelish, for non film lovers, is a character from HBO's award-winning TV show, 'Game of Thrones'.

See more Twitter reaction: