Lockdown housemate, Vee had a few words to get off her chest regarding Erica's disqualification.

In a brief chat with Neo and Laycon, the British-born singer shared how Erica's inability to keep her emotions in check may have contributed to her premature ejection from the show.

According to Vee, Erica's exhibited weakness and her composure saw a decline as the weeks progressed leading to her disqualification.

Recall the housemates did not get along in Erica's final week in the house. Things went downhill for the ladies after Ebuka's table shattering revelation that Vee urged Laycon to stop taking to Erica.

For Tolanibaj, it appears Vee is yet to get over claims the evicted housemate had designs on Neo and she made this clear in the now trending conversation.

Erica got her disqualifying strike following an outburst on Saturday night that saw her threaten Laycon, force her deputy, Prince out of the HOH lounge and interfere with the production process.

See some Twitter reactions: