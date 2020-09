Disqualified Lockdown housemate, Erica has reportedly made a first contact with Kiddwaya's family.

According to The Boss Newspapers, Kiddwaya's mother, Susan Waya got on a 10-minute call with Erica and shared her impression of the fan-favourite reality star.

“She’s such a sweet lady… I’m looking forward to meeting her and can’t wait to see my son very soon in Lagos,” Waya said.

In the wake of Mrs Waya's revelation, fans of the lovebirds have trooped to Twitter with reactions.

See some reactions: