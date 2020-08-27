Erica might be one strike away from disqualification but that pales in comparison to when her love interest gets disrespected.

The Lockdown housemate set her fans on the edge after she revealed how she confronted Lucy over the housemate's 'rude' comment about Kiddwaya.

While their confrontation never aired, most of what happened was revealed to Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj by an obviously ticked off Erica.

She detailed the confrontation which stemmed from Lucy's reaction to her and Kiddwaya's below par performance during their Wednesday challenge.

Kiddwaya and Lucy performed a hilarious rendition of DJ Cuppy and Tekno's 'Green Light' to the amusement of viewers. While Kiddwaya struggled with his accent and following the beat, Lucy barely came through with the song's lyrics. It turns out Lucy didn't take their loss well and attempted to make a case out of it before Erica's alleged confrontation.

