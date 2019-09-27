What would have become a normal day in the Big Brother house turned out to be the wildest day so far after Tacha and Mercy almost got into a fistfight.

Even though it is not really clear why Tacha and Mercy almost got into a fistfight but they certainly took the spotlight away from the newly evicted housemate, Cindy. Cindy's surprise eviction was supposed to be the main highlight of the day but we all know how that turned out.

However, Twitter erupted during the fight with people expressing their divergent views. From the hilarious to the not so funny tweets, these two housemates have become a trending topic. So here is how Twitter is wilding out over Tacha and Mercy's fight.