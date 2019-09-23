As the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem inches to an end, Mercy opens up on how she feels about Ike and Cindy decides to pitch her tent with Omashola.

After 85 days in the house, Mercy confessed to being addicted to Ike saying she can’t stay without him.

ALSO READ: Mercy and Ike seal their relationship with a kiss

“I’m addicted to you. I don’t know what it is but I feel like I can’t stay without you,” she told Ike during a conversation in the garden.

Mercy went ahead to say she feels Ike and herself will be the last two on Day 99 of the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem. “I don’t know why I feel like this but I feel you and I will be the last standing on the last day,” Mercy told Ike, who corroborated her feelings by saying they would be there till the last day.

Meanwhile, Cindy decided to let go and show public display of affection towards the man after her heart, Omashola. Cindy has always hinted that she likes Omashola but the two are yet to make anything out of their relationship.

Cindy has opened up on her feelings for fellow housemate, Omashola and she wants to be with him. [Africa Magic/BBNaija]

On Monday, September 23, 2019, Cindy, during a conversation with Frodd and Seyi in the kitchen, confessed to having a strong feeling for Omashola. She also noted that she doesn’t mind sharing him with another woman but she’s ready to go all out and be with Omashola. She also said she’s done hiding as she’s no longer ashamed to be with Omashola.

Cindy shared a moment with Omashola in the garden while Seyi laid beside them. The trio discussed their interactions with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the 12th Sunday Live eviction show.

Already, Elozonam and Diane have become an inseparable pair. It took Diane nine weeks before finding her soulmate in the house.