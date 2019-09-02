After an interesting 45 minutes, trying to win the most coveted challenge of the week, Mercy and Ike emerged as joint heads of house for this week.

This week’s challenge was the simple game of ping pong. Housemates were told to play the game of ping pong and any housemate who wasn't able to throw in the ping pong didn't make it to the next round.

After the first round, Diane and Frodd were the first housemates not make it to the next round and were followed by Mike, Venita, Seyi, Tacha, Cindy and Khafi didn't make it past the second.

Mercy, Ike, Elozonam, and Omashola all made it to the third round of the game. It was an easy sail for Elozonam, Ike, Mercy as they scaled through the next round of the challenge.

Apparently, the trio of Ike, Mercy, and Elozonam weren't bulging as they made the game look so easy in the next round. Biggie decided to make the game a bit harder for the guys as he instructed the ninjas to reduce the cups.

After another interesting round, Ike and Mercy made it to the final round. Biggie in his usual unpredictable style then suggested that both housemates should become a joint 'Head Of House,' a decision they both agreed to.

However, only one of the head of house is entitled to immunity. Mercy decided that Ike should be the 'Head Of House' with the immunity. They both will enjoy the 'Head Of House' privileges.