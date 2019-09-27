The last 10 housemates of the BBNaija 2019 displayed their eccentric yet hilarious attributes as they thrill top conedians to win their last wager task for week 14.

The pack was led by the Head of House, Seyi, who introduced the guests and judges to the last housemates standing.

From Omashola to Frodd, Mercy, Mike and Elozonam, the performances of the 10 housemates were judged rib-cracking by the comedians and master of ceremonies present as judges.

And for putting up a sterling performance at the Comedy Show, the Pepper Dem Gang won their final Wager Task in the Big Brother Naija House.

For the task, the housemates worked as one House to deliver their best to Basketmouth, Ik Osakioduwa, Chigul, Buchi and viewers.

BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem Comedy Night [Africa Magic/BBNaija]

With Omashola acting as MC, the Housemates set the show on the road and it was nothing short of what was expected.

From Mike’s storytelling about the food hoarding in the House to Cindy, Elozonam and Mercy displaying their talent at a fake audition, the judges had a good time in the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem house.

The BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem comedy night ended with Basketmouth, Chigul, Buchi and some of the cast of flatmates giving the housemates kudos for presenting a wonderful comedy show.