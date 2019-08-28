Mercy and Diane agree that Esther’s relationship with Frodd is only a strategy for her to remain in the BBNaija Pepper Dem edition.

After the live eviction show on Sunday, August 24, 2019, Esther changed the dynamism of her game strategy when she told Ebuka that she has gotten to know Frodd and as such a change in the course of their relationship.

The news was refreshing to Frodd, who had been on a chase to get the attention of his love-interest since the second week in the BBNaija house.

In the last few weeks, Esther has been playing Frodd’s love-interest in public but has consistently drawn the line in private.

The past four weeks have seen Esther enjoying private time with Frodd like lovers in areas such as the garden, the room, Head of House room, and dining.

However, the private conversations between the pair clearly show that she is neither in love nor planning to fall in love with Frodd. In the ninth week, Esther had told Frodd during their private time together that he shouldn’t think for her neither should he have thoughts about her feelings in his mind.

This was corroborated by Mercy, who had the same discussion with Diane and Elozonam. “She’s acting just to be seen around him always,” said Mercy to Diane in the kitchen as they discussed the other resident Powerpuff girl. As they both agreed to this, Diane revealed that she was shocked to see Esther move to Frodd quickly and has recently been hanging around him frequently.

Mercy who seemed unconvinced about Esther and Frodd’s relationship did not fail to express her doubts. According to her, Esther is only using her relationship with Frodd as a strategy. She said, “Esther thinks that being in a relationship will get her more fans outside the House because she thinks the audience will appreciate couples more.”

“Frodd is love, his type of love is too rare,” Mercy continued as she spoke to Diane and Elozonam. The leader of the PowerPuff girls further revealed that she felt sad seeing Frodd get played by Esther and stylishly put it in words that Esther wasn’t deserving of Frodd’s pure love towards her.

Venita had tried getting between Esther and Frodd during her first week in the house but failed when Frodd returned to Esther after she expressed jealousy because of his closeness to Venita.

During her second reign as the Head of House, Esther chose Frodd to enjoy the room privileges with her but had the ‘supposed’ lover at arm's length.

While Esther and Frodd were leaving the Arena, Esther had asked if Frodd would cry had she not picked him to enjoy the HoH room with her and Frodd kept mute.

So sad did many housemates felt when Frodd fought with his teammates over a bottle of peanuts because he wanted to give it to Esther. The joke is that he doesn’t even eat peanuts, however, he was willing to fight the whole team for his woman to get the bottle; even Elozonam’s hot words couldn’t stop him.

It is unsure what Esther feels towards Frodd but when asked by Ebuka what changed in her relationship with Frodd and she replied saying, “I got to know him.” Again, she was asked if the feelings Frodd has for her is mutual and she replied in the affirmative.

Esther stressed that she only has mutual feelings for Frodd because they’re both in a confined space and this has left her no choice.