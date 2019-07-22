Tacha got a fake eviction on Sunday, July 21, 2019, and it has become a major talking point among the housemates in the house.

Even though the housemates are unaware of Tacha's fake eviction, two housemates, Mercy, and Diane had a brief discussion about her exit from the game.

For Diane, she didn't bother hugging Tacha as she left the house because they weren't close at any point in the house. She, however, was impressed with her attitude in the house because she came out as a very bold and confident housemate.

Mercy, on the other hand, said the reason she stayed away from Tacha was because of her attitude and manner she handled situations in the house.

According to her, Tacha had a way of always calling everyone out whenever she had something to say, even if she was referring to someone which wasn't cool.

Tacha and Seyi got a fake eviction on eviction Sunday and have both been confined to a room in another part of the house. It is not clear when Big Brother plans to let the guys back to the house but one thing is for sure, we cant to see the faces of the other housemates when they get back.