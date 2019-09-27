In another of Big Brother's plot twist, another housemate will be evicted today.

According to a post shared on the official Instagram page of DSTV, one more housemate will be bidding the reality show goodbye later today.

The housemates left for eviction are Elozonam, Ike, Tacha and Mike. Cindy was earlier evicted from the show on Friday, September 27, 2019. In what came as a surprise, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of from the Big Brother House.

Cindy's exit is coming after spending a total of 89 days and nine weeks in the house. Cindy emerged the Head of House on September 9, 2019. She joined the show four weeks after it kicked off alongside Joe, Enkay, Elozonam, and Venita.

This is the 10th eviction and 11th live eviction show on the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition which kicked off on June 30, 2019.