Alec Baldwin denies pulling trigger in fatal 'Rust' set shooting

The tragic accident lead to the death of Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin, Rust set

Hollywood actor, Alec Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger of the prop gun that killed Ukrainian filmmaker Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin in his first sit-down interview post the tragic accident on the set of his film 'Rust' in October, denied pulling the trigger as originally reported.

"I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never," he said amid tears in a clip from an ABC News interview. He further claimed that he had no idea how a live bullet arrived on the set.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin added.

The interview marks the first time Baldwin has spoken about the incident on camera, except for a brief interview he gave to TMZ in October, in a bid to stop the paparazzi from following him and his family.

In that appearance, he described the incident as a "one in a trillion episode" and said accidents of its nature very rarely happened on film sets.

Hutchins was reportedly shot and killed as Baldwin rehearsed with what he believed to be a "cold" - or safe - gun on the set of his western film 'Rust in New Mexico.

Hutchins was flown to hospital by helicopter after the shooting but later died of her injuries. Director Joel Souza, 48, was also injured.

Alec Baldwin denies pulling trigger in fatal 'Rust' set shooting

