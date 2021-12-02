Alec Baldwin denies pulling trigger in fatal 'Rust' set shooting

Baldwin in his first sit-down interview post the tragic accident on the set of his film 'Rust' in October, denied pulling the trigger as originally reported.

"I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never," he said amid tears in a clip from an ABC News interview. He further claimed that he had no idea how a live bullet arrived on the set.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin added.

The interview marks the first time Baldwin has spoken about the incident on camera, except for a brief interview he gave to TMZ in October, in a bid to stop the paparazzi from following him and his family.

In that appearance, he described the incident as a "one in a trillion episode" and said accidents of its nature very rarely happened on film sets.

Hutchins was reportedly shot and killed as Baldwin rehearsed with what he believed to be a "cold" - or safe - gun on the set of his western film 'Rust in New Mexico.