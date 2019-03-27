The news of Alabi Yellow’s ill health was announced on Tuesday, March 26, 2018, by the Executive Chairman of Best Of Nollywood awards, Seun Oloketuyi.

Oloketuyi announced that the actor, who was born, Samuel Oludayo Akinpelu, has suffered a partial stroke shortly after the demise of his wife.

He further said the actor has been moved to Ikorodu where he’s been treated and expected to recuperate.

Confirming Alabi Yellow’s ill health, 'Sho Mo Age mi' star, Jigan Babaoja announced that his foundation will be visiting the ailing actor and show support towards his recovery.

"We were working and hoping anytime soon we will celebrate him ! We didnt see this coming ! Now its unto God almighty ! We will look forward and see how we can help !!! Alabi yellow must live again !!! JBO foundation we will get the audience of our lovers and do our own support ! Ikorodu here we come!" he wrote.

Alabi Yellow ill health new is weeks days after his colleague, Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe was diagnosed of chronic diabetes. Another actor, Leo Mezie was announced sick. Mezie is suffering from renal failure and he’s raising awareness to get funds for a transplant.