Hilda Dokubo recently said a breach of movie classification rule means a big problem for the film industry and nation at large.

The veteran actress, who remains popular for her role in the 2015 hit, ‘Stigma,’ made this known at NFVCB’s training and celebration of Women in the Business of Film Production Week.

“If there is a breach of classification rule, there is a problem. The problem is however not for the filmmaker but for the person that allowed the breach because classification plays the role of informing, plays the role of healing and places responsibility on everyone, including the producer and adults,” Dokubo began.

Speaking further, the actress said, “Because we produce for home, and in building the content, we put the family in mind. So, Nollywood should be seen from the angle of content and not necessarily because it started on VHS format.

“We cannot create standards if we do not classify our movies. We should also classify TV contents because some of the things on TV don't make sense, and censoring them when they are on air will only raise the sensitive glands of young people."

Dokubo is a Nigerian film actress and youth advocate who once served as special adviser on youth affairs to Peter Odili, a former governor of Rivers State.