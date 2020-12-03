Teniola Olatoni's newly released drama, 'New Normal' is already in its third week after premiering to impressive numbers on November 20, 2020.

Starring Mercy Johnson, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Bimbo Akintola, Femi Jacobs, Kehinde Bankole, the film follows the stories of three married friends and a single mother as they struggle to come to terms with the challenges of marriage and single parenting. It also Enado Odigie, Meg Otanwa, Kenneth Okonkwo, Mofe Duncan and Bikiya Graham-Douglas.

If 'New Normal' is on your watchlist list this week, especially to see the actors deliver stellar performances, this exciting fun list is definitely for you.

Warning! If you hate spoilers, this is definitely not the list for you.

1. 'New Normal' is Teniola Olatoni's directorial debut

For those who have seen this feature film, this might come as a surprise considering how impressive the performances were. Well, it is the director's first shot at a feature film.

2. Femi Jacobs needed more than a cucumber to fake a hard on!

This is going to be hard to gist without spilling too many spoilers. So, Femi Jacob's character had to deal with a humongous erection. To achieve the size, the crew had to use a wattle bottle after attempts to use a cucumber and carrot (one more vegetable and you have a nice bowl of salad) fell short of their expectations.

3. The opening scene was shot 23 times

It is almost impossible to not notice the dining table scene in 'New Normal'. It took ace cinematographer, Adekunle “Nodash” Adejuyigbe about 23 takes to get the shot right.

4. Broda Shaggi was so funny, the cast and crew had to be gagged for a scene

Making 'New Normal' was clearly a lot of fun for crew and cast. According to its makers, the most hilarious scene which features comedian, Broda Shaggi was so hilarious, everyone on set had to be gagged to ensure they stayed quiet.

5. 'New Normal' was written by the same writer for 'Citation', 'La Femme Angola', 'October 1'

Tunde Babalola holds writing credits for some of the best Nollywood films in recent times.