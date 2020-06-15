The surge of Nollywood content on Netflix over the last few weeks has done more to adjust deep seated stereotypes in the industry than influencers have achieved over the years but that's a subject for another era.

Rarely does one find a Nigerian story told without drapings of bias or exaggeration hence the widespread excitement that has trailed Ishaya Bako's '4th Republic'.

Written by Zainab Omaki, Ishaya Bako and Emil B. Garba, the screenplay delivers a richly enjoyable yet forcefully reflective piece that tells a 360-degree story of democracy, the Nigeria style.

Set in the imaginary Confluence State, '4th Republic' starring Kate Henshaw, Enyinna Nwigwe, Linda Ejiofor, Sani Muazu and a fine blend of veteran faces, follows the story of a seemingly incorruptible female gubernatorial candidate who contests the violent elections leading to her loss.

As the story develops, it is hard not to notice how the political drama's near lack of comic or romantic distractions demands sobriety from its viewers.

Minimality is also a key component of '4th Republic' and it is evident in its precise cuts and in the performance of its actors. Bako allows a small amount of theatrics so as not to exhaust his audience while allowing maximum room for nonvocal performance.

At the core of Bako's nearly impeccable picture is the range of its actors. Henshaw practically pulls a fine coat from her thespian closet for her leading performance and it is a game changer to say the least.