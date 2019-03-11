Ishaya Bako uncannily mirrors Nigeria’s current political climate from the campaign trail to the ballot boxes.

4th Republic is a political themed movie, which features Kate Henshaw, Bimbo Manuel, Enyinna Nwigwe, Sani Mu’azu, Linda Ejiofor, and Yakubu Mohammed.

It was produced by Bem Pever and co-produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju.

Here are four narratives in which the highly anticipated film has mirrored the Nigerian general elections with preference to the 2019 elections.

1. Violence

In the trailer, a reporter claims that 19 people lost their lives including Mabel King’s (Kate Henshaw) campaign manager, Sikiru, with lots of violence erupting the whole place in the movie ‘4th Republic.’

Since 1999, thousands of Nigerians have been reported to be victims of election violence. A lot of lives were lost before and even during the just concluded general elections.

2. Rigging

Rigging seems to have been a recurring feature in Nigeria’s elections. To this end, a lot of election malpractices were recorded in the film ‘4th Republic’.

In a scene, corpers are found stuffing ballot boxes in a bus.

Shortly after the general elections were concluded, a viral video got circulated showing some youth corp members thumb printing ballot papers in the north.

3. Fire

In the line up to the elections in the movie, ‘4th Republic,’ buildings and cars were set on fire during the elections.

The movie mirrored a similar occurrence in the last general elections, where several fire incidents and attacks occurred. Cases of fire outbreak in at least, four states were recorded.

4. Tribunal

In the movie, Mabel King played by Kate Henshaw resorts to the tribunal after expressing her dissatisfaction with the election results that proclaimed the incumbent Governor Idris Sani, played by Sani Mu’azu, winner of the election.

In the same vein, former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar rejected the results declared by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and insisted on taking legal action.