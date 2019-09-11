When Big Brother brought a new plot twist to the reality TV show by introducing new housemates like Venita Akpofure, we got to see a new vibe in the house, however, she was evicted after six weeks in the house.

The beautiful ex-housemate visited Pulse studio on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, where we got to talk about her exciting six weeks in the house. It would be recalled that Venita and four other housemates joined the reality TV show four weeks into the show.

During our chat, Venita expressed her shock towards the reception she has been receiving since she left the house. We asked her why she was surprised even though she is a known celebrity.

"I was surprised because when I was in the house I use to I was a bit paranoid, I was catching a vibe, so coming from an environment that was toxic for me and other individuals so its just like taking something out of cold water to put into hot water, its just a little bit of a shock,'' she said.

Even though she has always been a celebrity, Venita says a lot has changed for her since leaving the house. One major thing she said has changed for her is her social media page. According to her, the interactions have increased making it almost impossible to reply to all her messages.

Venita also revealed during the interview that her eviction came as a surprise even though she was ready to leave the house. When asked why she thanked Ebuka during the live eviction show, she said because she was very grateful for that moment.

Venita's introduction into the house was felt as she got the housemates all pumped up with a whole new vibe like the 'Truth or Dare' session where we got to see the guys do stuff we never thought would go on live TV. We asked her if it was part of her strategy or that was Venita Akpofure for all of us.

"It wasn't my strategy, normally when I get into a new place I like to...you know, I walked in an everyone was like, some were here, some were here and I think they were celebrating Sir Dee's birthday at that time. So I wanted to know these people, I wanted to have fun, I was just excited to meet other human beings. I just wanted us to have fun and they doubted me, they said 'some people don't like to do this' and I said we have to do this," she said.

The moment Venita walked into Biggie's house two housemates, Frodd and Omashola were blown away by her beauty. We asked the video vixen how did that boat sailed and sank at the same time.

"Omashola was like you are fine and I was like 'Okay.' To me it was superficial, it was surface, there was no surface to it. I immediately invalidated that. So I wasn't interested nor did I find him attractive physically. He is very aggressive and very loud. He was very everything...In his excitement, he portrayed characteristics that I did not find attractive. And Frodd as an intelligent guy, he didn't need to do much, he didn't need to do much verses Omashola. He just watched Omashola shoot a tornado up and land on his ship put a hole and start to sink and he was just amused by it. Frodd had his own slow Tiger way 'Are you okay? What do you want to eat? there is a chair here," she said.

Even though Venita was moved by Frodd's nice behaviour when she just moved into the house but that didn't win her over. She also mentioned that Esther decided to resolve her differences with Frodd when she noticed that they were getting close and his reaction when she confronted him about it, made her angry.

Venita cleared the air about her relationship with Gedoni insisting that they were just friends. She described him as a good listener and that was what drew her attention towards him.

One question we have asked all the evicted housemates is the rumoured sex escapades in the house. Venita just like a few other housemates who have left the house believes it might be happening.

"I suspect, yes...I cannot know for fact but I don't think they were having sex in the room where I was. The sex nor happen for mainland...you know we dey call our room mainland,'' she said. One thing we know for sure is that Gedoni and Khafi who former housemate, Thelma revealed were having sex weren't members of the 'Mainland Room.'

The Saturday night parties have always remained one of the most-watched and interesting part of the Big Brother Naija house. However, during our chat, Venita dropped a major bombshell on what really goes down during those parties.

"In the Big Brother house, when there is loud music especially when you are in the party place, the DJ is playing and you are having a good time, and you are watching, you don't really know what we say. And I think all the viewers can attest to it, you cant hear what we say. At that point in the club, people exchange things. Last Saturday and I am going to believe that he was a bit drunk when he said it. For example, Frodd was like 'Kiss me now...are you not going to kiss me before the end of the..." so there was a lot of things even during the Munchit challenge, that was when Gedoni was like "I'm very attracted you."

"First, he asked, "what do I think by I mean by he is cute." And I was like you are cute does not mean I want something and he was like okay 'I find you very attractive" I think that was part of his game and Khafi...i don't know. There are a lot of things that people would say at certain times and you won't see," she said.

Venita plans to do a lot with her career as an actress and as a businesswoman. She has some businesses she plans to venture into which according to her will be really big.[PULSE]

Venita is the fifteenth housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 'Pepper Dem' season. She spent six weeks in the house with the other housemates. She was evicted from the house on Sunday, September 8, 2019.