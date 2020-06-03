On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, a young lady simply identified as Princess Jayamah took to Twitter where she accused music star, Peruzzi of raping her.

According to the young lady, the music star raped her about eight years ago when she accompanied a friend to his house in Lagos.

After giving a detailed account of what transpired at the singer's home, the young lady said she decided to come out eight years after because of the boldness of other rape victims, including Daffy Blanco, a London based singer who accused Peruzzi of sexual molestation earlier in the year.

Since Princess shared her experience on Twitter, reactions have poured from various people as they expressed their thoughts about the music star's latest troubles.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter after the music star was called out for being a rapist.