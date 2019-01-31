Bolanle Olakunni has gotten everything to be thankful for as she survives a ghastly car accident.

The media personality revealed how she escaped death narrowly a few weeks ago while on a road trip. Bolanle shared a post via her Instagram page on Thursday, January 31, 2019, revealed in details how she came out unhurt from the ruined car.

"Upper Sunday I was in a life-threatening accident with six other people. I came out without a single scratch. Not one part of my body was affected, no injuries, no minor scratches or cuts. I came out like nothing happened. I can’t explain what it means to me to be sitting here completely whole and healthy after that accident. A few things I can guarantee is that God is a miracle worker. As the car somersaulted I remember thinking to myself how is this happening to me, why is this happening BUT I also remember feeling like I was being carried, as not one part of my body felt the effects of the car tumbling.

"As I pulled myself out of the car after it came to a stop from the somersaulting. I stood on the highway in complete shock asking how did I survive it. The most interesting thing is moments before the accident I felt the spirit within me say you will give testimony in two weeks. I didn’t understand. Moments later the accident happened. I am giving my testimony in church this Sunday 💥💥💥💥 ( it will be two weeks exactly to the accident) I am eternally thankful to God for what he did for me and the six other people in the car. I can’t explain the level of this miracle. There were Trailers on the road all around us, not one of them hit us as we swerved from left to right on the road.There was no other accident on account of us. I am thankful because Gods mercy said NO to what could have happened to all 7 of us in the car.

"When I was a child my mummy used to make me read Pslam 121 almost every day. The other day, it popped into my mind and I went to read It. I got chills as I realized this prayer and confession that I had said almost everyday for years was the truth in my life. “He who keeps watch over you, neither sleeps nor slumbers. The Lord watches over you— the Lord is your shade at your right hand; the sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon by night. The Lord will keep you from all harm— he will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore .” 2019 is the year of miracles. I pray God will continue to keep us and watch us. #Thankful," she wrote.

Well just as the story goes, thankfully she got out of it unhurt without and injuries. Bolanle has got be a lucky girl though from the look of the remains of that car. Let's take you guys back to a few months ago when former BBNaija housemate Anto survived a car accident.

Anto survives ghastly car accident [Photo]

Anto has got everything to be thankful for after surviving a ghastly car accident which would have turned out to be a tragic incident. The former reality star took to her Instagram page on Monday, August 27, 2018, where she posted a photo of the ruined car. According to her, while everyone was celebrating the Muslim holiday she was having a near death experience.

"When people were celebrating Eid with their families, I was having a near-death experience. But I thank the Almighty Allah for life. I wrote about the incident in my latest blog post on @stylevitae. I charge all of you to make the most out of each and every day because we don’t know when it will be our last ♥️ PS. If you know anyone who fixes cars for an affordable rate, please send my way because the quote we are receiving," she wrote.

On a lighter note, she went on to appeal to anyone who can donate a car to her should please help out.