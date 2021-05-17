RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

South African comedian Trevor Noah and girlfriend Minka Kelly split

Odion Okonofua

The couple's split is coming months after Noah splashed millions on a mansion.

South African comedian Trevor Noah and his girlfriend Minka Kelly have ended their relationship.

According to People, the 'Daily Show' host and his girlfriend called it quits months after being linked.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in August 2020, but neither ever publicly confirmed their relationship even though it was said that they were 'very serious.'

Noah and Kelly were first seen together in September where they got out of an SUV in New York City and entered Noah's apartment.

It would be recalled that Noah bought a massive Bel Air love nest in January.

A source told People at the time of the purchase, “They’re making plans for a future together, and it’s a very stable relationship. They’ve been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in LA as a couple.”

Noah had previously dated Jordyn Taylor while Kelly's past boyfriends include Jesse Williams, Derek Jeter, Chris Evans and Wilmer Valderrama.

