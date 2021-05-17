South African comedian Trevor Noah and girlfriend Minka Kelly split

According to People, the 'Daily Show' host and his girlfriend called it quits months after being linked.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in August 2020, but neither ever publicly confirmed their relationship even though it was said that they were 'very serious.'

Noah and Kelly were first seen together in September where they got out of an SUV in New York City and entered Noah's apartment.

It would be recalled that Noah bought a massive Bel Air love nest in January.

A source told People at the time of the purchase, “They’re making plans for a future together, and it’s a very stable relationship. They’ve been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in LA as a couple.”