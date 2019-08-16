One of Toyin Abraham’s colleagues, Nkechi Sunday Blessing, has announced plans to host the Ajeyemi’s first child’s naming in London, UK.

In an Instagram post on Friday, August 16, Nkechi said a naming ceremony will be held in London. The actress also posted a venue for the naming ceremony scheduled for August 24, 2019.

"Are you in LONDON, Oya that is the venue for London Version of our Naming, While we arrange the Lagos, America, South Africa, Dubai Version ..Just stay Updated cus Lagos Aso Ebi Will Soon be Out...Thank you all for sharing in our Joy🙏🏻 Ayo Tiyin Oni Di Ibanuje🙏🏻#Assistantmummy#Smallworldbest#toyintitans🕊🕊🕊😍😍😍 Cc @remmysworld," she wrote.

Nkechi Sunday was among the first celebrities who announce the news of Toyin Abraham getting married.

The pre-wedding photos

Photos from their pre-wedding shoot have emerged on the pages of close friends and colleagues in the industry. First to put up the photo of the newly wedded couple was Nkechi Blessing who couldn't hide her joy over the union.

Next was Tayo Sobola who not only shared a photo of the soon to be Mr and Mrs Ajeyemi but captioned it with prayer quote for the couple. The date for the wedding is not known yet but from all indications, it looks like we will be having a celebrity wedding in the coming days or weeks...who knows.