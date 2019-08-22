Barely a week after giving birth to her first child, Toyin Abraham has already named her baby boy, Ire.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, August 22, 2019, while thanking fans and friends for the love and gifts they have received since the arrival of her baby.

"We are super grateful for the love, care and gifts we have gotten since the arrival of our baby, IRE. The love has been surreal, the care has been enormous and the gifts keep coming. I pray that God will reward us all for all you did for us. He will pay you all back for the love care and gifts. We will all continue to rejoice for the rest of the Year. DADDY AND MUMMY IRE🙏🙏🙏," she wrote.

It would be recalled that Toyin Abraham welcomed a baby boy with her soon to be husband, Kolawola Ajiyemi a few days ago in the United States of America.

The news of the arrival of her baby was announced on Iyabo Ojo's Instagram page on Thursday, August 15, 2019. A visibly excited Iyabo Ojo could not hide her joy as she thanked God for the safe delivery. She went on to announce that she is the grand godmother to the new baby.

"This is the LORD'S doing & it's marvelous in our eyes.....the joy I have been feeling since I heard the news is immeasurable 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💙💃💃💃💙💙💙💙💙💙💃💃💃 @toyin_abraham welcome to motherhood darling....... may you always be happy, God's blessings will never depart from your new family....... his grace, riches and protection will, always be in your 🙏@kolawoleajeyemi, thank you!!! ...... Yes!!! I'm a proud sexy grand godmother 😜 💃💃💃💃💃," she wrote.

Just before it was announced that Toyin Abraham had welcomed a baby, photos from her pre-wedding photoshoot with soon to be husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi had already gone viral.