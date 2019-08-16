Tosyn Bucknor’s widower, Aurelien Boyer took to his Instagram account to celebrate the late On-Air Personality and actress, on her 38th posthumous birthday.

On August 15, 2019, Boyer decided to celebrate his late wife with sweet words.

“Yesterday in my arms, forever in His. You would be 38 today. But more importantly, God blessed us with 37 years by your side. Happy posthumous birthday, Wyfo. Rest on well,” he wrote.

Tosyn Bucknor died on November 2018 after complications arising from sickle cell anemia.

Five days after her passing away, Boyer shared a note describing how much he misses her.

On his Instagram, Boyer conveyed his feelings concerning the death of his late wife through poetry.

"Every day, I stand together with all of us. To go through. Last night, I realized how much. I miss you," Boyer wrote in an Instagram post published on Saturday, November 24, 2018.