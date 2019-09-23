Tonto Dikeh is in the news again and this time around she has dropped a shocking experience in the hands of people who she believes are witches and tried to press her at night.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram stories on Monday, September 23, 2019. While sharing her experience, she revealed that she was embarrassed for not praying which resulted in the ugly incident.

"Woke up from the worst nightmare. Dear witches, it is not your fault, I do not blame you, people. Na me wen nor dey pray. Nay Sigh...At my age in the little kingdom little witches still, have mind to press my chest. Iyam super upset, embarrassed to say the least," she wrote.

Tonto Dikeh has always had a way of sharing with fans all her good and not so good experiences on social media.

From the time she revealed her house was about to be attacked by security operatives to the most assassin letter she got from an unidentified young man, it has been one day, one drama from the single mum.

Tonto Dikeh shares message from assassin paid to kill her

The actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, August 2, 2019, where she posted a copy of the email she got from the alleged assassin. In the mail, the assassin claims to have been paid by a man to eliminate her.

He went to say he has been monitoring her for a while now but couldn't bring himself to do the job. He, however, adviced her to pay him a ransom so he could let her off his hook. Apparently not moved by the mail Tonto Dikeh revealed that she was going to make sure the person behind the mail is brought to book.

"This assassin talks way too much...But you can be sure of ONE THING I will get you... @nigerianpolice @aishambuhari @muhammadubuhari #I promise you this will be your last email #I will get you and make you pay for stressing me by reading this shit..." she captioned the post.