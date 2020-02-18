Tonto has been inspired to start a food vlog after being fed by some unidentified people in her dream.

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

According to her, she woke up late at night because was eating in her dreams. She went on to reveal to those who fed her in her dreams that she didn't die even though they thought she would.

''Hi guys, I just woke up and it's like 3 am and I have been eating in my dream and I just woke up and really like the taste of the food.

''This is for everyone that participated in giving that delicious Jollof rice in my dream and strong chicken, thank you. If you thought I died, I did not die but you only inspired something," she said.

She went to say that the dream has influenced her decision to start a vlog where she would go around different restaurants, eat their food and share her experience.

Tonto might be one of Nigeria's most talented actors but when it comes to controversies, she takes the front seat. The actress recently got sued by her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle over her famous 2019 YouTube video.

Olakunle sued Tonto over the videos she released in 2019 via her YouTube channel where she called him out. In the video, she had accused the businessman of being an internet fraudster and ritualist.