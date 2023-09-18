ADVERTISEMENT
The police force officially launch investigation into Mohbad's death

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

They declared that the investigation isn't restricted to certain parties.

Investigation into Mohbad's death have begun.
Investigation into Mohbad's death have begun.

This was announced during a press briefing by Idowu Owohunwa, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command on Monday, September 18th, 2023. In the videos recorded and posted on the internet, the parents of the late singer were present at the briefing.

Owohunwa emphasised that the perpetrators and anyone linked to Mohbad's death would be arrested and brought to book under the full wrath of the law. He reminded the general public that the police command has access to the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) as well as their resources.

He said, “Wherever you are in this world do not forget, we have unique access to INTERPOL. We do not want to mention specific names but everybody linked to the death of Mohbad will be identified and they will be brought to establish their level of involvement.”

Numerous times, he stressed that the police did not want to mention the names of anyone involved in the investigation yet, but wanted the public to seek solace in the fact that they were on the case.

He added, "We don't want to isolate specific characters, all facts including videos and other things that have been mentioned. I don't want to reduce the investigation to a specific name at this moment. Let's proceed with the investigation and as we have it, to identify individuals, we could pick on whoever within the constraints of the law and they would be required to come and clarify."

This comes after the public outcry for the police to take up the case of the singer's sudden death. This is especially because of the different videos making rounds on social media of Mohbad being harassed and assaulted by members of his former record label Marlian Music.

Before Mohbad's passing, he once posted a video name-dropping his former boss Naira Marley and his counterpart Sammy Larry, declaring that if he ever died they were responsible. The singer also allegedly drafted a request to the police requesting protection from them. However, after his death, they both declared that they did not harm the singer and that he 'was like a brother' to them.

The news of the investigation has been welcomed with joy by the singer's fans, celebrities and Nigerians at large who have been clamouring for justice for Mohbad.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

