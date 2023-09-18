ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Arrest Naira Marley and Larry - Bella Shmurda calls for justice for Mohbad

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He vows to get justice for Mohbad by whatever means necessary.

Bella Shmurda vows to attain justice for his friend Mohbad.
Bella Shmurda vows to attain justice for his friend Mohbad.

Recommended articles

He had been somewhat silent after the passing of his friend and fellow entertainer Mohbad on September 12, 2023. Shmurda has now taken to his Twitter account to call for Justice for Mohbad in a series of tweets. He stressed that the spirit of the deceased has been with him, clamouring for the arrest of those who made his life difficult while he was alive.

Shmurda's tweet read, "In the past few days have tried my best not to carry phone and type anything but Mohbad spirit won’t let me rest knowing I’m the only one make his spirit calm by making those of them who made him live in fear with almost with nothing to feed on, also never get rest and he don start yes I mean wahaLa just wan start like this I NO GO GREE and I mean it Samlarry and whole marlians music must be arrested."

ADVERTISEMENT

In another tweet, he vowed to get justice for his friend who had submitted petitions to the Nigerian police while he was alive and fearful for his life. He then called on the police to get involved and do away with their 'nonchalance' on the subject matter. The singer also noted that he has not had peace of mind since Mohbad died because his spirit has been calling for justice. This comes after he cancelled his Canadian tour due to the sad events.

He said, "For the past few days now, I have been deliberating on what to do while waiting for the authorities of the Nigerian police or at least get one or people involved in maltreatment and malicious act towards Mohbad. Since he died his spirit has not left me saying a lot of things in my head pointing hands to people that need to be dealt with in my dreams. Mohbad submitted lots of petitions against these people but the Nigerian police are so driven with nepotism and a nonchalant attitude toward this matter until this boy is no more."

He added that if Naira Marley and his counterparts fled the country, it would be an indication of guilt regarding the allegations against them, adding that they should be banned from returning to Nigeria.

This comes after a series of events following Mohbad's death in which numerous videos of the late singer have been released, showing the alleged maltreatment he suffered at the hands of Marley's record label.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Mohbad's death, the petition he wrote to the police requesting protection from Marley was released, further implicating Marley, Sammy Larry and his record label. There has since been a nationwide outcry for an investigation into Mohbad's death, and the arrest of the people implicated.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pere gets a second strike on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere gets a second strike on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Arrest Naira Marley and Larry - Bella Shmurda calls for justice for Mohbad

Arrest Naira Marley and Larry - Bella Shmurda calls for justice for Mohbad

Cross becomes the first finalist on 'BBNaija AllStars'

Cross becomes the first finalist on 'BBNaija AllStars'

Whitemoney, Omashola, Neo and Alex get evicted on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Whitemoney, Omashola, Neo and Alex get evicted on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Balloranking embraces the role of a Street emissary in 'Ghetto Gospel'

Balloranking embraces the role of a Street emissary in 'Ghetto Gospel'

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' tale is mythological, but the tension is political

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' tale is mythological, but the tension is political

Bella Shmurda postpones Canadian tour over sad events

Bella Shmurda postpones Canadian tour over sad events

Mohbad's team promises to retrieve his unpaid royalties from Marlian Music

Mohbad's team promises to retrieve his unpaid royalties from Marlian Music

4 ladies with scores to settle on 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2

4 ladies with scores to settle on 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2

Pulse Sports

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad has sadly passed away. (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Sammy Larry attests that he is innocent [The Discoverer Nigeria]

I did not kill Mohbad - Naira Marley's associate Sammy Larry

Mohbad's partner of 10 years cries for help over his loss [Instagram/_c33why_

He struggled till death - Mohbad's widow Omowunmi mourns her late husband

DJ Kaywise uploads a cryptic post on his Instagram. (Instagram/DJKaywise)

'I'll end it all by 9 pm tonight,' DJ Kaywise's Instagram post worries fans